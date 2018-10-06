GALT (CBS13) — Homecoming at a high school in Galt showed more than school spirit. It showed heartwarming help for a fellow student.

Liberty Ranch High School sophomores voted one of their classmates with special needs as their homecoming princess.

Kayleigh Martinez has Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. The condition forced her to have open-heart surgery when she was just a year old.

“Williams Syndrome affects one in 10,000 people, and it occurs at birth and it can happen to anybody,” Kayleigh’s mother Kristie Martinez said.

Kayleigh has persevered and says she has always wanted to be a princess.

Her little brother Gavin is a freshman at Liberty Ranch High School and put Kayleigh’s name on the homecoming ballot. The sophomore class made sure she won.

“I can just tell in the smile of her face that she’s very thankful and appreciative of what our community did out here,” Gavin Martinez said.

Kayleigh’s kindness is infectious.

“She’s probably the nicest person I’ve ever met. I’ve known her since the first day of kindergarten,” Liberty Ranch football player Gavin Lazaro said.

Her style is sassy.

“What did you like about your dress?” CBS13’s Steve Large asked her.

“It’s poofy,” Martinez said.

Kayleigh’s classmates gave her a chance to shine at her high school homecoming, as their class princess.

“Well this is a great night for me,” Martinez said. “I don’t want to ever forget it.”

The sophomores showing true class, and sharing a life lesson on this high school football field while helping others reach their dreams.

That is truly a crowning achievement.