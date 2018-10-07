AUBURN (CBS13) — A man died in an officer-involved shooting after Placer County Sheriff’s deputies say he threatened to shoot an inpatient rehab facility and responding deputies in Auburn.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man called 911 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning and told dispatchers that he had a handgun and was going to shoot the residents at the Harmony House, an inpatient rehab facility, as well as any deputies who responded to the scene.

The man reportedly also told dispatchers that he was high on marijuana and “speed.”

Deputies located the suspect on B Avenue in North Auburn and said he was holding a firearm. After negotiating with the man, deputies ordered him to drop the gun.

Deputies said the man refused to obey orders and raised his weapon toward the officers. The deputies then said they fired in fear for their safety and the man was struck.

After the man was struck, deputies began CPR, AED, and other lifesaving efforts, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.