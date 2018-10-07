FAIRFIELD (CBS SF/CBS13) — 2:40 p.m. UPDATE: Caltrans announced Highway 12 us closed between Walters Road and Breanscombe Road due to the fire.

There is no estimated time of opening.

2:20 p.m. — A fast-moving brush fire in Solano County has rapidly grown near Suisun City, a dispatcher said.

The four-alarm blaze, first reported near Highway 12 at 10:46 a.m., was not under control as of 1 p.m., according to a Solano County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher.

No evacuations have been ordered but at least one structure has burned in the fire.

Winds were pushing the fire away from Suisun City, according to a post by the Suisun City Fire District’s Facebook page.

Smoke was visible across a wide area and could be seen from several Bay Area locations.

Firefighters from multiple agencies in the region have sent crews to the blaze, including crew from Suisun City, Montezuma, Benicia, American Canyon, Vallejo and Travis Air Force Base.

At one point, the fire closed down Highway 12 near Branscombe Road in Solano County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for several Northern California counties due to dry conditions and high winds.

An earlier brush fire in Solano County briefly shut down Interstate 505, including connector ramps to Interstate 80.

