YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A new  temple is set to be built in Yuba City, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s president Russell M. Nelson.

Nelson made the announcement during a speech at the conclusion of the church’s October 2018 conference. In addition to the Yuba City location, 11 more temples will be built in Mendoza, Argentina; Salvador, Brazil; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Praia, Cape Verde; Yigo, Guam; Puebla, Mexico; Auckland, New Zealand; Lagos, Nigeria; Davao, Philippines; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Washington County, Utah.

The Yuba City California Temple will be California’s eighth temple. The state’s other seven temples are in FresnoLos AngelesNewport BeachOakland (under renovation), RedlandsSacramento, and San Diego.

According to the church’s website, California is home to more than 760,000 Latter-day Saints and nearly 1,300 congregations.

The new additions will bring the total number of temples up to 201, the president said.

  1. Lynn Lowrie says:
    October 7, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    I can’t wait ! It’s a joy to be in the temple, I’ll be counting the days.

