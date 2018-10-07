Comments
(source: Samantha Russell)
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) — See that light in the sky tonight? SpaceX launched their Falcon 9 rocket tonight from Vandenberg Air Force Base in southern California.
The rocket launched at 7:21 p.m. and could be seen across the state.
According to the SpaceX website, the Falcon 9 is a “two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of satellites and the Dragon spacecraft into orbit.”
Here are some pictures from viewers across the area: