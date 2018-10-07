VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) — See that light in the sky tonight? SpaceX launched their Falcon 9 rocket tonight from Vandenberg Air Force Base in southern California.

Falcon 9 on Landing Zone 4 after delivering SAOCOM 1A to low Earth orbit, marking the 30th successful landing of a rocket booster. pic.twitter.com/8cgAaWlBEl — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2018

The rocket launched at 7:21 p.m. and could be seen across the state.

According to the SpaceX website, the Falcon 9 is a “two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of satellites and the Dragon spacecraft into orbit.”

Here are some pictures from viewers across the area: