(source: Samantha Russell)

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) — See that light in the sky tonight? SpaceX launched their Falcon 9 rocket tonight from Vandenberg Air Force Base in southern California.

The rocket launched at 7:21 p.m. and could be seen across the state.

According to the SpaceX website, the Falcon 9 is a “two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of satellites and the Dragon spacecraft into orbit.”

Here are some pictures from viewers across the area:

sierra camargo See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: Sierra Camargo

phyllis annette 1 See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

(source: Lori Stuart Francis)

noreen l hunter 4 See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: Noreen Hunter

noreen l hunter 3 See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: Noreen Hunter

noreen l hunter 2 See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: Noreen Hunter

lori stuart francis See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

(source: Lori Stuart Francis)

img 0080 See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

(source: Samantha Russell)

natalie cardenas See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

(source: Natalie Cardenas)

anisha hullihen See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

(source: Anisha Hullihen)

bradley pinnell See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

source: Bradley Pinnell

j craig williams See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: J. Craig Williams

lori button hryniewicki See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: Lori Button Hryniewicki

maria cowan corrales See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: Maria Cowan Corrales

michael firpos See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: Michael Firpos

michael vitro See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: Michael Vitro

mike walker See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: Mike Walker

nicki alexander See That White Light In The Sky? SpaceX Launched A Rocket Tonight

Source: Nicki Alexander

