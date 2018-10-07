SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A structure fire in North Sacramento is being called suspicious after an unoccupied home and multiple sheds caught fire Sunday morning.

Sacramento Fire Battalion Chief Rusty Van Vuren said a crew first noticed a column of smoke while leaving a medical aid call on Railroad Drive.

Van Vuren said the crew made their way toward the smoke when dispatch called out about a house fire.

The crew arrived at the fire on the 200 block of Redwood Avenue to find the home and garage fully involved. Van Vuren said the crew began their initial attack as other crews arrived.

The firefight was increasingly difficult because of the red flag conditions with high winds, and SMUD power lines were down in the alley.

“There are definitely suspicious circumstances to this fire, the cause will be under investigation,” Van Vuren said.

He said the house had been unoccupied at the time of the fire and the owner had died a month ago. The family of the deceased owner reportedly said they were having problems with break-ins and squatters in the home.

Arson investigators were on the scene of the fire and Van Vuren said there is physical evidence from the scene that investigators are keeping confidential.

In total, the home and garage, as well as two sheds and a second home, were affected in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.