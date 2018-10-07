ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Children learning or wanting to learn sign language got a unique fall celebration at William Jessup University Sunday.

The university’s American Sign Language Program hosted a Harvest Carnival for children and their families.

The event encouraged children to dress in Halloween costumes and featured fun activities, including carnival games, prizes, face painting, crafts and ASL performances of songs and children’s stories.

About 250-350 people attended the event where 40 ASL students worked with families.

The event was free for all families.