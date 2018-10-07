  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:William Jessup University
(source: William Jessup University)

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Children learning or wanting to learn sign language got a unique fall celebration at William Jessup University Sunday.

img 3258 William Jessup Sign Language Students Host Harvest Festival For Families

(source: William Jessup University)

The university’s American Sign Language Program hosted a Harvest Carnival for children and their families.

img 3251 William Jessup Sign Language Students Host Harvest Festival For Families

(source: William Jessup University)

The event encouraged children to dress in Halloween costumes and featured fun activities, including carnival games, prizes, face painting, crafts and ASL performances of songs and children’s stories.

img 3237 1 William Jessup Sign Language Students Host Harvest Festival For Families

(source: William Jessup University)

About 250-350 people attended the event where 40 ASL students worked with families.

The event was free for all families.

