SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles says about 1,500 people may have been registered to vote in error.
The DMV stressed that none of the impacted customers are undocumented immigrants who got their license under Assembly Bill 60.
The DMV says about 1,500 people may have been incorrectly registered due to a “processing error.” That includes legal residents who are not citizens.
The Monday revelation prompted the secretary of state to demand a new investigation of the embattled agency. The secretary of state is cancelling incorrect registrations.
The Los Angeles Times reports that a green card holder from Canada was mistakenly registered when he tried to replace his driver’s license at the DMV.
It’s the latest error the department has reported with its new voter registration system.
READ THE LETTER FROM THE CALIFORNIA DMV
Dear Secretary of State Padilla:
Last week, the Department of Motor Vehicles and California Department of Technology discovered an administrative processing error impacting California Motor Voter data collected from DMV field offices between April 23 and September 25, 2018 and sent to the Secretary of State. An extensive internal audit by our departments found that approximately 1,500 customers may have been registered to vote in error. This error has been corrected and is separate from the processing error we notified you about in writing on September 5.
This error occurred when DMV technicians processed customer requests at field offices to change voter eligibility responses on driver license applications. Due to the order in which the change was processed, the customer’s initial responses were retained instead of the correct and revised responses. These customers may not have completed an affidavit of registration to vote, and their records were sent erroneously to the Secretary of State’s office. None of the impacted customers are undocumented immigrants who received a driver license under AB 60. These DMV processing errors occurred through no fault of the customer, and we will coordinate in notification to the affected customers.
On September 26, DMV implemented a scheduled IT upgrade replacing its driver license application system. This new upgrade has prevented the reoccurrence of this error. The system enhancement added safeguards to ensure only records for customers affirming eligibility are forwarded to your office.
DMV and CDT remain committed to working collaboratively with your office to implement the California New Motor Voter Program. If your office or county registrars have questions or identify issues with any particular Motor Voter records, please contact Licensing Operations Division Deputy Director Wesley Goo, and Program Manager Deanna Wida. We will work expeditiously to research and resolve any potential issues.