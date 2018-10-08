SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles says about 1,500 people may have been registered to vote in error.

The DMV stressed that none of the impacted customers are undocumented immigrants who got their license under Assembly Bill 60.

The DMV says about 1,500 people may have been incorrectly registered due to a “processing error.” That includes legal residents who are not citizens.

The Monday revelation prompted the secretary of state to demand a new investigation of the embattled agency. The secretary of state is cancelling incorrect registrations.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a green card holder from Canada was mistakenly registered when he tried to replace his driver’s license at the DMV.

It’s the latest error the department has reported with its new voter registration system.

