  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Angela Musallam
Filed Under:christmas, DoCo, Downtown Sacramento, Downtown Sacramento Partnership, holiday, ICE, Ice Skating, winter

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This year’s ice skating rink in Downtown Sacramento is expanding to hold more than 150 skaters this holiday season. The expansion comes amid a growing and bustling downtown vibe.

After record attendance over the past two years, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership decided the rink needs to grow. It’s set to open on Nov. 2.

“We are going to be 20 percent larger, the shape of the rink will no longer be the traditional oval that everyone has grown accustomed to, we are gonna be a rounded rectangle,” said Sureena Johl with the partnership.

A tradition for the past 27 years, the ice rink will now open at 7th and K streets, and accommodate close to 200 skaters.

“We wanted to refresh the entire experience on site to match all the other amazing things happening downtown,” Johl added.

New restaurants, new housing and of course, the arena inside DOCO is now attracting about 40,000 people who want to experience Downtown Sacramento at any given time.

“He’s been constantly talking about it and this is something we want him to do,” said Maura Madrigal.

Ice skating at the rink is on 4-year-old Angel Madrigal’s bucket list.
But he has one little reservation:

“It’s slippery,” said Angel.

For natural dancers, a larger ice rink means more room to play.

“I’ve dabbled but I wanna like go face first, like Michelle Quan,” said Martine Hyson.

Creating memorable moments is the bottom line for the city’s downtown partnership, where all profits are poured back into the next season.

“It’s all about creating an amazing experience,” Johl said.

The rink will stay open through Jan. 21. It’ll open one hour earlier and close one hour later.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s