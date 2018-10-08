SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Less than a week after protests over racist graffiti left in a bathroom, more hateful symbols were found on the Sacramento City College campus.

A bulletin board on campus was tagged with swastikas in the south gym. The school took down the bulletin board on Monday.

The college and its police department say they are investigating the incident.

Students protested on Tuesday after swastikas and messages saying “kill them all” were found on the campus. One message read “We have given in to the n—– long enough WE R DONE!” and was signed with a swastika.

The school’s black student union led the effort after students say they didn’t learn of the incident until an email from the college president a day after the incident.