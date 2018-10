SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday morning, authorities said.

The scene on Highway 99 at Sacramento Avenue, about two miles north of the community of Nicolaus.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to the crash, which happened just after 6 a.m.

Caltrans said the crash blocked southbound lanes on Highway 99 for a short time. One lane has since been reopened, but drivers should expect congestion in the area for the time being.