SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Swastikas popped up at Sacramento City College on Monday as a neo-Nazi flyer circulated on the UC Davis Campus.

“I was shocked, I was upset, but to say that I was surprised that this was going to happen again during my term, I was kind of expecting it,” said Michael Gofman, the UC Davis student body president. “They’re horrified, students are horrified, students are scared.”

Police on both campuses are investigating, trying to figure out who is responsible.

Gofman woke up Monday morning expecting to prep for midterms. Instead, he got word that the anti-Semitic flyers had been posted on the UC Davis campus.

The flyers at UC Davis read: “Every time some Anti-White, Anti-American, Anti-freedom event takes place, you look at it, and it’s Jews behind it.” It depicts newly-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh surrounded by Jewish members of the U.S. Senate with the Star of David on their foreheads.

“It screams of the same time of graphics and the same type of design that the Nazis used back in the ’30s,” Gofman said. “They’re telling the Jewish students on this campus that they’re not welcome here, and that they should leave.”

Over at Sacramento City College, spokesperson Kaitlyn MacGregor was equally disturbed.

“You know, it’s really unfortunate because our college campuses are supposed to be this safe place where students can come to learn,” she said.

Early Monday morning, campus police received reports of several swastikas drawn on a wooden bulletin board in the South Gymnasium. This, just 6 days after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom on campus. Authorities are now investigating both incidents at Sacramento City College as hate crimes.

“At this point, we’re still looking into both incidents and trying to see if there is any connection,” MacGregor said.

Meanwhile at UC Davis, Chancellor Gary May wrote a letter to students saying, in part, “The message on these flyers is reprehensible and does not represent who we are as a community.”

“I think that’s the change in 2018: Is that it’s still going on, but fewer people are involved,” said JP Palou, a UC Davis student.

“I can tell you that whoever did this knew where students hang out,” Gofman said.

“All I can do now is to work to make sure that my Jewish community on this campus feels represented, taken care of and they’re not scared to go to their classes,” Gofman told CBS13.

Investigations remain open on both campuses and students are asked to call police if they have any information about the incidents.