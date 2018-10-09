FOLSOM (CBS13) – Rescue crews had their hands full after a buck and a doe ran into a canal near Gold River late Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire says they responded to Tributary Point and found that the deer were in the canal – about two miles apart from each other.

Firefighters got into a raft, entered the Folsom South Canal and went to work.

First the doe was corralled and taken ashore near Tributary Point.

Both deers are now out of the Folsom South Canal. Attached video is of the buck being rescued by #MetroFire #E63A & #BT65A personnel. Assisting were @CaliforniaDFW personnel. pic.twitter.com/7Qqyu4FzSF — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 9, 2018

Crews then circled and were able to lasso the buck near Sunrise Boulevard, as captured on video by the department. The buck was taken out of the canal and both animals are now in the care of the California State Parks personnel.

Firefighters say neither deer wished to comment after the rescue.