CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A traffic collision is prompting road closures on Greenback Lane at San Juan Avenue.

Lanes on Greenback have been closed from the intersection with San Juan to San Juan High School.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, with major injuries involved.

Traffic is completely stopped in the area.

Collision on San Juan and Greenback Lane. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/O6niEVowHR — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) October 10, 2018

Police are calling for people to stay out of the area.