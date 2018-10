PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 65 on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol says three vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 65 near Wise Road in Placer County.

One of the cars went off the roadway and started a small fire that was extinguished.

All Northbound lanes on Hwy 65 at Wise Rd. Are blocked due to multiple vehicle crash. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/WoIMf7W8F2 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 10, 2018

The crash has closed northbound Highway 65.