SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A controversial water storage plan underneath Sacramento’s popular McKinley Park is one step closer to reality.

The Sacramento City Council approved preliminary designs and the Environmental Impact Report on the $33 million project.

Jim Hastings lives across the street from the park and loves it so much, he named his dog after it.

He approves of the controversial construction project that could take two years to complete. Hastings believes it will prevent flooding during big storms that has left raw sewage on the street outside his home.

“I have to go out into the street, and clean up,” Hastings said.

Neighbor Chris Drouin opposes the plan.

“I feel like this was a done deal,” Drouin said.

Drouin is concerned the city did not seriously consider alternative plans and that two years of water tank construction across the street from his home will be bad for property values and everyday life.

“There is going to be what, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of trucks, rumbling through here right here at the corner,” Drouin said.

The 1 million-cubic-foot tank would go underground between McKinley Park’s “Tiny Tots” center and the tennis courts.

Councilmember Jeff Harris, a vocal supporter of the water tank says the state is forcing the city to take action.

Sewage in East Sacramento is a public health hazard when big storms hit.

”And you can see toilet paper hung up on people’s bushes,” Harris said. “It is truly unsanitary, that’s why the water board is on us about keeping these sanitary outflows. It’s not pleasant.”

A massive water tank, now one step closer to groundbreaking.

Sewage, stormwater, and storage. In East Sacramento, neighbors are split on the city’s solution.

The city council’s next step is to send bids out to construction companies.

Construction is set to start in April.