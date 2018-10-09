SACRAMENTO (AP) – California’s top elections official says he doesn’t yet know if any of the roughly 1,500 people mistakenly registered to vote by the Department of Motor Vehicles voted in the June primary.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Tuesday his office is investigating the problem. The roughly 1,500 people either told the DMV they were ineligible or didn’t confirm their eligibility but were registered anyway. The group could include non-citizens, people under 18 or people ineligible to vote because of a criminal conviction.

Padilla says the false registrations were a DMV error and not the fault of the individuals.

The mistaken registrations are the latest problem related to the DMV’s new voter registration process.

Padilla says the program could be suspended and that the problems jeopardize confidence in the state’s elections.

