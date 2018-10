PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a school bus crashed onto a property in the North Auburn area Tuesday morning.

The scene is near Bell Road and Tahoe Street.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and a student were onboard the bus at the time. Cal Fire NEU says two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Westbound Bell Road is closed at Tahoe Street due to the crash.

It’s unclear what led up to bus crashing.