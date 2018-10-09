VACAVILLE (KPIX 5) — A newborn baby boy and his mom were getting some much-needed rest Monday night after an early morning emergency delivery alongside a Bay Area freeway last Friday.

The woman gave birth to the boy on the side of Interstate 80 near Vacaville at 3 a.m. on October 5.

Three CHP officers and the baby’s father helped deliver the infant. The officers had pulled over the father as he was frantically driving to the hospital.

Officers soon realized they had no time to wait. The baby was delivered right there on the interstate.

After the delivery, the family was transported to Kaiser Permanente by the Vacaville Fire Department.

The CHP officers then assisted the family by driving their vehicle to the hospital so the father could ride along in the ambulance with the mother and their new family member.

The officers visited the family at the hospital, where they all snapped a photo that was posted to the CHP Solano Facebook page showing it was a very happy ending.