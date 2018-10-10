Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Caltrans is closing the connector ramp from northbound I-5 to westbound Highway 50 for repairs, and wants motorists who drive that route to be ready for possible delays, according to a statement Wednesday from the agency.
On Wednesday morning, a truck carrying tires overturned, damaging the guardrail.
Here’s what you need to know:
- There’s no estimated date or time for reopening the ramp.
- One detour is take eastbound Highway 50, take the next exit, and get back on going the other direction.
- Another detour is continue north on Interstate 5 to westbound Interstate 80.
- The repair and cleanup came about as the result of a recent crash.
- Weather or other unexpected delays could slow the work.