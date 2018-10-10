  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Diamond Springs, El Dorado County, placerville

DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) – A person was hit and killed by a car that took off from the scene near Diamond Springs early Wednesday morning.

The scene was along Missouri Flat Road, near Halyard Lane.

California Highway Patrol’s Placerville office says a pedestrian was apparently crossing Missouri Flat Road a little before 6:30 a.m. when they were struck by a car. The person was pronounced dead.

The car, only described as a dark-colored sedan, was last seen heading northbound on Missouri Flat Road.

No details about the person killed have been released.

  1. Elisabeth A. Bingham says:
    October 10, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I passed the scene about 7:30am and saw the body and had been waiting for information. I was hoping it wasn’t something like this – hit & run. 😦

