Filed Under:Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Police are on the hunt for thieves who targeted two Folsom businesses in back-to-back break-ins.

Adams Meat Shop and SBarkles pet wash on East Bidwell Street both had front glass doors smashed in the early morning hours.

Surveillance video shows two men using a rock to break in and then going right to the cash register. They then run from the scene, with the whole crime taking only about 30 seconds.

“They knew exactly where to go the second register was hidden in the back, so the second guy just jumped right away for it,” said Adam Abramowski, the meat shop owner. “So they were here before. What can you steal in the meat shop? They should get a piece of steak, it would be more worth it then the money box for sure.”

The owner estimates about $25 in change was taken, but it will cost him $2,000 to fix the damage.

