Filed Under:Highway 65, Lincoln, Orangevale

LINCOLN (CBS13) – An Orangevale resident was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 65 near Lincoln Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol’s Auburn divisions says, a little before 7 p.m., the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima drifted right into the path of an oncoming big rig new W. Wise Road. The car and big rig then collided head-on, sending the Altima down an embankment.

With the driver still trapped inside, the Altima was engulfed in flames.

The big rig also overturned as a result of the crash. A Toyota FJ Cruiser that was traveling behind it swerved to avoid the crash and also overturned.

CHP says the driver of the Altima, an Orangevale man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the big rig and a passenger in the Toyota suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

The name of the Altima driver has not been released.

Exactly what caused the crash is still being investigated by CHP. It’s still not known if drugs or alcohol played a factor.

