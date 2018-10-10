Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush address the media at The Billy Graham Library where they payed their respect to the late Reverend Billy Graham, on February 26, 2018, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Billy Graham, a spiritual advisor to several presidents who died February 21, 2018 at the age of 99, will lie in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC February 28 and March 1, 2018 so Americans can pay respect to the globally influential preacher. The one-time backwoods minister -- who eventually became the world\'s foremost Christian evangelist -- spread a message of spiritual redemption at tent and stadium revival meetings, in a career that spanned decades. / AFP PHOTO / Logan Cyrus (Photo credit should read LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)

(CBS Local) – The National Constitution Center has announced the presenter and recipients of the 30th Annual Liberty Medal.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will present former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush with the honor.

“Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there’s no finer example of citizenship than our veterans,” former President Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”

They’re being recognized for their efforts and commitment in assisting our veterans.

“On Veterans Day, and every day, we recognize the selfless men and women who volunteer to defend our freedoms,” said Laura Bush. “We are grateful to our veterans and their caregivers for giving our nation tremendous strength.”

Biden also presented last year’s recipient, Sen. John McCain, with the honor.

The Liberty Medal ceremony will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. in Philadelphia.