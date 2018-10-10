LIVE COVERAGE:Hurricane Michael hits the Florida Panhandle
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto man is facing charges of vandalism and arson after allegedly setting a small fire outside of a synagogue.

The man was also caught drawing what he said is a devil on the synagogue’s concrete walkway, police say.

Brett Bisnett, 37, was caught on surveillance video pulling plants from the ground.

Brett Bisnett's booking photo. (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

Brett Bisnett’s booking photo. (Credit: Modesto Police Department)

When police arrived to the scene, the suspect had set a small teddy bear on fire a few feet from the synagogue and made a drawing of the devil on the sidewalk.

Bisnett reportedly told officers “God told him” to draw it.

He is now in custody at Stanislaus County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s