FOLSOM (CBS13) – A new petition is looking to re-name the Negro Bar State Recreation Area in Folsom, calling the name out of date and offensive.

The petition, set up on the website Care2, was apparently started by an Uber Eats driver who went into the town of Folsom recent and spotted the sign for the historic park.

“I was so confused, shocked, angry, putdown, sad, hurt, disrespected and in disbelief. I couldn’t believe that I had actually seen a sign that read ‘Negro Bar,’” the petition starter writes.

Negro Bar State Recreation Area, also known as Negro Bar State Park, was named for African-American gold miners who discovered gold there during the California Gold Rush.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the park was known by the much more inflammatory “n-word” bar prior to the 1920s.

As of Wednesday morning, the petition has more than 2,700 signatures.