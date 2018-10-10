CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A woman intentionally rammed into a truck, sending her vehicle into oncoming traffic where she killed another driver in a head-on crash, Citrus Heights Police said on Wednesday.

Police say Christina Diaz, 19, was driving westbound on Greenback Lane and intentionally collided with a Dodge van traveling in the same direction. After the initial crash, investigators say her Toyota Camry went into the eastbound lanes where it collided head-on with a Mercedes.

The driver of the Mercedes was found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

After the crash, investigators say tried to flee on foot, but didn’t make it far.

Investigators say she was driving under the influence of marijuana, though did not indicate how that was determined. Police have also not disclosed a motive for why she struck the van.

Diaz is accused of assault with a deadly weapon, gross vehicular manslaughter, and felony DUI with injury