The first measure on this year’s ballot wants voters to decide on bond funding for housing assistance programs.

The ballot is one of a couple related to California’s housing crisis. It joins Proposition 2’s effort for housing for those with mental illnesses and Proposition 10’s effort to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.

PROPOSITION 1 FAST FACTS WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS A YES vote on this measure means: Allows the state to sell $4 billion in general obligation bonds to fund veterans and affordable housing.

A NO vote on this measure means: The state could not sell $4 billion in general obligation bonds to fund veterans and affordable housing. FISCAL IMPACT Increased state costs to repay bonds averaging about $170 million annually over the next 35 years. These bond funds would be used to provide affordable housing. Authorized new borrowing: $4 billion Average annual cost to repay: $170 million Likely repayment period: 35 years Source of repayment: General tax revenue

Proposition 1 calls for the state to sell $4 billion in bonds for veterans and affordable housing. That $4 billion breaks down into the following

$1.5 billion: Deposited in the Housing Rehabilitation Loan Fund. That money will go toward “new construction, rehabilitation and preservation of permanent and transitional rental housing for persons with incomes of up to 60 percent of the area median income.

$150 million: Deposited into Transit-Oriented Development Implementation Fund. It will provide assistance to cities, counties and transit agencies to help develop high-density housing near transit stations.

$300 million: Deposited into Regional Planning, Housing and Infill Incentive Account. It would go toward parks, public infrastructure, transportation or traffic mitigation to help encourage infill development.

$150 million: Transferred to Self-Help Housing Fund. It’s meant for home purchasing assistance.

$300 million: Deposited into the Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Fund. It will fund grants or loans for construction or rehabilitation of housing for agricultural employees.

$300 million: Deposited into the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund. Going toward innovative or cost-saving approaches to creating or preserving affordable housing

$300 million: Deposited into the Self-Help Housing Fund. It will help provide direct, forgivable loans for development projects for multiple home ownership units including single-family subdivisions.

$1 billion: Providing farm and home aid for veterans.

