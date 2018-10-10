Another fix for California’s housing crisis is an attempt to use mental health funds to help pay for housing for those with mental illnesses who are homeless.

Proposition 2 was placed on the ballot by the California Assembly under the bill Assembly Bill 1827 called the No Place Like Home Act of 2018.

PROPOSITION 1 FAST FACTS WHAT YOUR VOTE MEANS A YES vote on this measure means: The state could use existing county mental health funds to pay for housing for those with mental illness who are homeless.

vote on this measure means: The state could use existing county mental health funds to pay for housing for those with mental illness who are homeless. A NO vote on this measure means: The state’s ability to use existing county mental health funds to pay for housing for those with mental illness who are homeless would depend on future court decisions. FISCAL IMPACT Allows the state to use up to $140 million per year of county mental health funds to repay up to $2 billion in bonds. These bonds would fund housing for those with mental illness who are homeless.

Ballot impact data and vote text from the California Legislative Analyst’s Office

The plan calls for selling up to $2 billion in bonds to pay for the program, while repaying that with revenue from the Mental Health Services Act. Voters approved the act under Proposition 63 in 2004, which provides funding for county mental health services via a tax on annual income over $1 million.

