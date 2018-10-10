LIVE COVERAGE:Hurricane Michael hits the Florida Panhandle
Filed Under:Quarry Park Adventures, Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – After several delays, Rocklin’s Quarry Park Adventures is finally opening to the public this coming weekend.

The park, which was originally supposed to open in May, will be having its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 13. Daily pass tickets went on sale Wednesday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the park back in September when an official opening date was still pending.

The five-and-a-half acre park was constructed on the old Big Gun Quarry site, which closed in 2005.

Rocklin city officials have estimated the theme park will draw 130,000 visitors a year and create 100 jobs.

