LODI (CBS13) — Lodi police are looking for four suspects involved in a robbery of a Verizon Store in the 1500 block of S. Lower Sacramento Road in September.

Police said the robbery took place on September 25 when four suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and were last seen fleeing northbound through the parking lot toward Kettleman Lane.

The Lodi Police Department is asking that if you have any information regarding this robbery, contact LPD at 209-333-6727 or Detective Lockie at 209-333-5541.

You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case #18-5969).