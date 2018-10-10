WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a shooting in West Sacramento that has left a woman dead in the front lawn of a home.

The scene is along the 900 block of Beardsley Drive.

West Sacramento police say, early Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found that a woman had been shot in the front lawn of a home in the neighborhood.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still being investigated.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Her name has not been released at this point in the investigation.

A homeowner, who police say is an 80-year-old man, is being questioned by officers.