LIVE COVERAGE:Hurricane Michael hits the Florida Panhandle
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a shooting in West Sacramento that has left a woman dead in the front lawn of a home.

The scene is along the 900 block of Beardsley Drive.

West Sacramento police say, early Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found that a woman had been shot in the front lawn of a home in the neighborhood.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still being investigated.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Her name has not been released at this point in the investigation.

A homeowner, who police say is an 80-year-old man, is being questioned by officers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s