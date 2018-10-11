DIAMOND SPRINGS (CBS13) — Placerville CHP have released new information about the identities of the victim and suspect involved in the fatal hit-and-run in Diamond Springs.

Late Wednesday, CHP announced that a man is in custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash in Diamond Springs that took the life of an 87-year-old man Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol’s Placerville office says 87-year-old Gottfried Brunner of Diamond Springs was apparently crossing Missouri Flat Road a little before 6:30 a.m. when he was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CHP, the suspect vehicle was described as having never stopped or even applied the breaks after the collision.

Officials determined that the suspect vehicle was traveling north on Missouri Flat Road when it encountered Brunner crossing Missouri Flat Road at Halyard Lane.

CHP said the right front side of the vehicle struck Brunner, causing fatal injuries and significant damage to the vehicle.

On Thursday, CHP identified that the suspect vehicle was a 2011 or newer silver Dodge Caravan. In cooperation with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, officials were able to find the suspect vehicle at a gas station in Diamond Springs where the suspect, Ricardo Rosas, surrendered without incident.

After the suspect surrendered, CHP said they responded to the scene and took him into custody for felony hit and run. Officers said the 2012 silver Dodge Caravan in their custody had damage consistent with their evidence, giving them enough evidence to book the driver into the El Dorado County jail on the felony hit and run charge.