SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The LGBTQ community recognized National Coming Out day Thursday, a holiday which was established in 1988 in wake of the 1987 national march on Washington for lesbian and gay rights. The holiday is recognized each year.

The day serves as an opportunity for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer to celebrate their identity.

The creators of the day say it’s important to be visible and this day provides a way for many who are afraid to announce their sexual orientation or gender identity to feel safe.

CBS13 asked how accommodating the Sacramento area is to the LGBTQ community.

David Heitstuman with the Sacramento LGBT Center spoke to us on the subject.

“We do have a really diverse region and I think it’s important to remember that despite the legal equality and the gains we’ve achieved the last several years, we have a long way to go in terms of cultural affirmation to ensure the region is safe and welcoming for everyone,” Heitstuman said.