NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A calf that was found emaciated in Nevada County earlier this year is now living its best life at an animal sanctuary.

The calf, named Herbert, was found by Nevada County Animal Control officers during a welfare check of a property. Herbert was emaciated, dehydrated and couldn’t walk due to a severe joint injury to one of his legs.

Officers took Herbert to a veterinarian immediately.

There was talk about amputation and possibly even euthanasia, but Nevada County’s animal control officers were set on the idea that Herbert could make a full recovery with proper care.

Four months later, thanks to the work of the vet team and the care of a loving foster mom, Herbert was well enough to be taken to his new forever home – a 5,000-acre animal sanctuary.

In video posted by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Herbert looks to be loving his new life.