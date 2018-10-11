STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are looking to identify a person in an identity theft case.

According to the police department, the person of interest is female and has a large tattoo on her chest. She is connected with an investigation into a fraudulent vehicle purchase.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Delta Ratt at (209) 948-3790, ext.200. Case 0011-210-18.

If you have any information about a wanted person or any crime, contact Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 209-946-0600. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.