4:20 p.m. UPDATE: Regional Transit says the Union Pacific train crash is not stopping service in the area, but Route 51 passengers cannot be dropped off at the Broadway light rail station.

Passengers will have to get off at 21st Street or Land Park Drive on Broadway.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A train has collided with a vehicle in Midtown Sacramento.

The collision that happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday is blocking 19th Street from P Street to Broadway.

The crash happened on O Street between 19th and 20th streets.

The tracks are not expected to be cleared until nearly 5 p.m.

The train belongs to Union Pacific, which is leading the investigation.

