4:20 p.m. UPDATE: Regional Transit says the Union Pacific train crash is not stopping service in the area, but Route 51 passengers cannot be dropped off at the Broadway light rail station.

Passengers will have to get off at 21st Street or Land Park Drive on Broadway.

—

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A train has collided with a vehicle in Midtown Sacramento.

The collision that happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday is blocking 19th Street from P Street to Broadway.

Traffic impact- Train accident vs vehicle on 19th st at P. This is blocking 19th Street south from P st to Broadway. This is creating congestion around the nearby grid and clearing the tracks not anticipated until at least 4:45 pm. @SacPolice — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) October 11, 2018

The crash happened on O Street between 19th and 20th streets.

The tracks are not expected to be cleared until nearly 5 p.m.

The train belongs to Union Pacific, which is leading the investigation.