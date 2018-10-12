SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With less than a month until California’s election, the rush is on to get registered and to make sure you’re registered to vote.

First thing’s first, you’ll need to figure out if you’re actually registered. Many Californians with driver’s licenses are already registered through the state’s Motor Voter Program. The California Secretary of State has a site available to check your registration status.

You’ll need to enter the following to check your status here

Your name

Your driver’s license or state ID number

The last four of your Social Security number

Date of Birth

California residents can register to vote online. If you want to vote in the Nov. 6, 2018, the registration deadline is Oct. 22.

You’ll need the following to register

California driver’s license or state ID number

Last 4 digits of your Social Security number

Date of birth

For those who may not be old enough to vote in November’s election, but want to be ready for 2020, California offers the opportunity to pre-register to vote for 16- and 17-year-olds. Their registration will become active after their 18th birthday.