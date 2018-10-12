STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department that a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting that killed one man and injured two more, including a juvenile, in September.

Police said Tyrise Johns was arrested for the shooting that happened on Sept. 11 in the 300 block of E. Oak Street.

21-year-old Wilbert Rigmaden was shot in the incident and died at the hospital five days later on Sept. 16.

According to police, two other people, a 16-year-old male and 42-year-old male, were also shot in the incident. Both survived their injuries.

Johns was taken into custody in San Jose and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for homicide and a parole violation.