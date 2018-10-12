SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Teams across the valley Friday battled it out on the gridiron for week nine of high school football.

The CBS13 game of the week, Burbank at Monterey Trail, proved to be a truly good football game as both team’s quarterbacks shined. They’ll both likely play division one football.

Monterey Trail has been absolutely dominant this season and tonight was no exception. Sara Hodges met up with the Sacramento Bee’s Joe Davidson before the game to talk about the teams. Watch here!

MONTEREY TRAIL 41 BURBANK 6

The teams were embracing the competition between one another, making for a great game overall.

In the first drive of the game for Burbank, Levell Bailey was on the play action with nowhere to go, he managed to keep it to himself until the Mustang’s Jejiel Budgett stopped him in his tracks forcing the ball loose. Monterey Trail recovered the ball and went on to their first drive of the game.

The Mustang’s Zach Larrier shined tonight, from the first 60-yard drive which resulted in their first score to the second rushing touchdown on the game. In the words of Monterey Trail, Larrier always puts on a show when Sara Hodges is on the sideline.

Larrier with his second TD! MT 14 Burbank 0. Every time @saratalkssports and CBS13 come to the Trail @Zambiino_ puts on a show. https://t.co/pvfYhYxs3j — Monterey Trail HS (@MontereyTrailHS) October 13, 2018

In the end, the Mustangs galloped away with this one, 41-6 and Burbank got their first ‘L’ in league play.

Here are some other notable scores from across the valley:

FOLSOM v. GRANITE BAY 63-7

STAGG v. BEAR CREEK 27-19

ST. MARY’S v. TRACY 42-20

DEL ORO v. GRANT 22-21

INDERKUM v. ANTELOPE 37-28

SHELDON v. PLEASANT GROVE 55-48

MESA VERDE v. MIRA LOMA 34-0

RIO LINDA v. LINCOLN 52-35

PLACER v. OAKMONT 45-20

KENNEDY v. LAGUNA CREEK 22-19

YUBA CITY v. ROSEVILLE 35-6

DEL CAMPO v. EL CAMINO 65-43

BEAR RIVER v. FOOTHILL 56-31