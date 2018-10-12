SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s week nine for high school football and only a few games stand between the best teams and playoffs.

The weather is cooling down but football is staying hot. If you’re out at the game this week make sure to tag #CBS13FNF in your pictures from the stands for a chance to be featured on our CBS13 Sports Friday broadcast at 10:50 p.m.

BURBANK (4-3) @ MONTEREY TRAIL(7-0) CBS13 GAME OF THE WEEK!

Sacramento’s Burbank will travel to Elk Grove this week to take on undefeated Monterey Trail in the CBS13 Game of the Week.

Burbank had a rough start to the season but have won their last four games with an average of 55.75 points a game. This is projected to be a game of speed between two highly skilled groups of boys, including CBS13’s athlete of the week from September, Zach Larrier of Monterey Trail.

The Mustangs will be looking to protect their undefeated record while Burbank is looking for a shot to the playoffs.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. in Elk Grove.

GRANITE BAY (3-4) @ FOLSOM (6-1)

Number one team Folsom will host number 10 Granite Bay this week. The Grizzlies are within a win from finding their way to the playoffs for the 20th season in a row, but they may not find that win in Folsom.

The Bulldogs have not lost a game since their tough season opener against De La Salle. They’re gearing up for a big game against number 2 Del Oro next week and it’s looking like Granite Bay will be another win in their season.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Folsom.

STAGG (4-3) @ BEAR CREEK (4-3)

The Delta Kings are making their way to Bear Creek Friday night.

While the teams share an identical record, Stagg has fared better in league play with one win and one loss. Bear Creek has not had such luck, losing their two league games to Chavez and Edison.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Stockton.

DEL ORO (7-0) @ GRANT (4-3)

Fresh off a 56-21 win over Oak Ridge last week, No. 2 Del Oro will travel to play Grant this week.

After maintaining their perfect record thus far, Del Oro cannot afford a let down with playoffs right around the corner.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Sacramento.

ANTELOPE (5-3) @ INDERKUM (7-0)

Both undefeated in their league play, Antelope face off with Inderkum in Natomas for week nine.

Antelope will need to step up their game on offense if they want to overtake high-scoring Inderkum. Inderkum is also strong in defense so this will be a hard-fought battle for the gridiron.

This week’s CBS13 Athlete of the Week Aaron Espero will be playing with Inderkum. Check him out and vote for him next week to become Athlete of the Month.

TRACY (5-2) @ ST. MARY’S (3-4)

The Tracy Bulldogs will make their way to Stockton for a conference game against St. Mary’s Friday night.

Both have had good luck in league play with perfect 2-0 records after working out their kinks in preseason games. Tracy leads in scoring over the Ram’s. But this matchup will definitely be a fight on the field to protect their league records.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. in Stockton.