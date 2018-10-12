SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After 58 years of business, Sacramento’s House of Fashion Bridal Salon and Tuxedo will be closing its doors.

The owners, David and Karen Murai, say e-commerce has made it hard to compete in the bridal industry. They say brides would try the dress in store then buy it somewhere else online.

The Murai’s also say they’ll be retiring soon.

An exact closing date for House of Fashion Bridal Salon and Tuxedo has not been nailed down, but the owners expect to be open until the end of November.