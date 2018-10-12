  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After 58 years of business, Sacramento’s House of Fashion Bridal Salon and Tuxedo will be closing its doors.

The owners, David and Karen Murai, say e-commerce has made it hard to compete in the bridal industry. They say brides would try the dress in store then buy it somewhere else online.

The Murai’s also say they’ll be retiring soon.

An exact closing date for House of Fashion Bridal Salon and Tuxedo has not been nailed down, but the owners expect to be open until the end of November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s