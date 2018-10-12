  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:49ers, Colin Kaepernick, Green Bay Packers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers are apologizing for initially leaving Colin Kaepernick out of a photo gallery celebrating the team’s history against the Green Bay Packers.

The team posted dozens of photos on its website of past games against the Packers before the teams meet again Monday night without initially including any of Kaepernick.

The 49ers say in a statement that “unfortunately there were a handful of obvious misses in this gallery” and “we appreciate them being brought to our attention.”

Kaepernick set an NFL record for quarterbacks by rushing for 181 yards in a playoff win against Green Bay on Jan. 12, 2013. He threw for 413 yards in a season-opening win against the Packers in 2013, and led a winning drive to win a playoff game in Green Bay on Jan. 5, 2014.

The team later added photos of Kaepernick to the gallery. This is the first photo gallery the team has run this year but pictures of Kaepernick were included in all seven photo galleries posted on the website last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s