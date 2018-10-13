YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A 73-year-old woman is dead after her car swerved into oncoming traffic on Highway 99 Friday night, CHP Yuba-Sutter said.

According to the incident report released by CHP, the 73-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 99 just north of Hunn Road at approximately 7 p.m. For unknown reasons, the woman crossed over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic.

After crossing into the southbound lanes, the front driver’s side of the woman’s car collided with the front left side of a car traveling southbound.

The woman sustained fatal injuries in the collision while the driver of the second car, 24-year-old Vishal Masih of Yuba City, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

CHP said the crash caused major damage to both vehicles. They do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.