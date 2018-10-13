  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Yuba City
Shards of car glass on the street

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A 73-year-old woman is dead after her car swerved into oncoming traffic on Highway 99 Friday night, CHP Yuba-Sutter said.

According to the incident report released by CHP, the 73-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 99 just north of Hunn Road at approximately 7 p.m. For unknown reasons, the woman crossed over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic.

After crossing into the southbound lanes, the front driver’s side of the woman’s car collided with the front left side of a car traveling southbound.

The woman sustained fatal injuries in the collision while the driver of the second car, 24-year-old Vishal Masih of Yuba City, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

CHP said the crash caused major damage to both vehicles. They do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s