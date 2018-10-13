RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — One man is dead after a shooting this morning in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sergeant Zach Hatch.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of Astral Drive and Burline Street. When deputies and Rancho Cordova Police officers arrived at the scene, they said they located a victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim, a male adult, was pronounced dead by fire personnel on the scene. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s department homicide investigators said they have not identified a motive for this crime or established any suspect information.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to please contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and Rancho Cordova Police Department at (916) 362-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.ranchocordovapd.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).