CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office announced that their Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) seized over 1,300 pounds of processed marijuana and almost 400 marijuana plants from illegal grows Thursday.

The MET served three search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation onto three locations off of Blossom Lane in Railroad Flat.

At the first location, 72 marijuana plants and 127 pounds of processed marijuana were seized. Deputies said two people were cited for marijuana cultivation at that site.

Investigators then seized 143 plants from the second location where they believe people fled before law enforcement arrived. The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate this location and found numerous items of evidence at the site.

The third site was identified by Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) nearby the first two sites. Investigators said they seized 180 plants and 1,183 pounds of processed marijuana from this site. It’s believed that people also fled this location before law enforcement arrived.