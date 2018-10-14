EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — As PG&E shut down power due to extreme fire danger Sunday night, some students and teachers in El Dorado County received news of an extended weekend.

Districts announced that school will be canceled Monday due to the precautionary power shutdowns in El Dorado County. The district said the lack of power is “making it impossible to ensure basic student needs”

The district anticipates school will resume as normal on Tuesday. Work is also canceled for teachers and staff district-wide.

Here is a list of districts that have announced they will be closed Monday: