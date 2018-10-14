  • CBS13On Air

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — As PG&E shut down power due to extreme fire danger Sunday night, some students and teachers in El Dorado County received news of an extended weekend.

Districts announced that school will be canceled Monday due to the precautionary power shutdowns in El Dorado County. The district said the lack of power is “making it impossible to ensure basic student needs”

The district anticipates school will resume as normal on Tuesday. Work is also canceled for teachers and staff district-wide.

Here is a list of districts  that have announced they will be closed Monday:

  • El Dorado Union High School District
  • Placerville Union School District
  • Mother Lode Union School District
  • Gold Trail Union School District
  • EDCOE Charter Alternative Programs: Charter Home School Academy, Charter Connections Academy, Charter University Prep, and Charter Career Prep
