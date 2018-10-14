  • CBS13On Air

By Steve Large
Filed Under:Sacramento Zoo

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bongo calf escaped at the Sacramento Zoo Sunday afternoon, getting close to visitors and prompting evacuations.

CBS13’s Steve Large was at the zoo when the staff was alerted that the bongo calf had escaped from its enclosure.

The animal, a type of antelope, made its way into the common area were visitors were located. Zoo staff told visitors to evacuate or move into the gift store as the bongo was safely captured and returned to its enclosure.

“I’m just glad we’re safe,” said zoo visitor Jessica Serota. “All today I saw enclosures that didn’t seem as secure as I’d imagine them to be, so that was kind of concerning to me.”

Just recently, a report by the association of zoos and aquariums said many of the Sacramento Zoo’s exhibits were small and outdated.

RELATED: Sacramento Zoo Looking For Bigger Location Where It Can Expand

The small exhibits could threaten the zoo’s accreditation. The findings have prompted the Land Park institution to consider relocating to a larger location elsewhere in Sacramento.

