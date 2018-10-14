7:15 p.m. Update: PG&E announced that they have not yet turned off power for safety as of 7 p.m. Sunday. The utility said they will continue to monitor evolving weather conditions in extreme fire risk areas of the Sierra Foothills and North Bay.

We continue to monitor evolving weather conditions in the extreme fire risk areas of the Sierra Foothills and North Bay. As of 7pm we have not turned off power for safety. We will continue to provide updates as soon as they are available. https://t.co/J1VPz1aj9b — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 15, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Due to the high fire danger across Northern California, PG&E has begun shutting off power in high-risk areas.

The utility announced the decision to proactively turn off power Saturday night and began the shutoffs Sunday evening. The shutoffs are part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff and began around 5 p.m.

Extreme Wind Forecast: PG&E to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of Sierra Foothills Communities; North Bay Later Tonight: https://t.co/rFdMM5C6sh — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 14, 2018

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that shutoffs were beginning in the Colfax area after 6 p.m. and would continue through 10 a.m. Monday due to the high winds.

In an advisory statement issued by the Placerville Police Department, officials warned that all inquiries about power should be directed to PG&E. They also warned that residents should take “appropriate steps in response to this planned power outage to include charged cell phones, battery lighting, and drinking water storage. Residents may experience reduce water flow during this event and are encouraged to limit water use.”

The shutoffs could affect about 70,000 customers in the Sierra Foothills communities including:

Butte County (Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville)

Sierra County (Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City)

Placer County (Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar)

Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)

El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges)

Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano)

Plumas County (La Porte)

Calaveras County (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)

Yuba County (Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley)

The utility also plans to turn off power in North Bay communities as the weather continues to progress. Those power shutoffs could affect about 17,000 more customers including those in:

Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)

Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena)

Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)

To view outages in the area or report an outage, you can go to the PG&E website here.