PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 10 p.m. Sunday, the power was still on for customers in Colfax and part of Placer County, but they remained on standby just in case.

Patti Wallington got several messages on her cell phone from PG&E warning about the potential power cut-off and scrambled to prepare for a planned dinner party.

“I came right back from Sierra Market to make sure we get the enchiladas in and the refrained beans and make sure we had dinner ready for the birthday party tonight. We were thinking can we put it on the BarB Q what can we do” she said.

This is the first time PG&E has considered implementing what it’s calling a Public Safety Power Shutoff affecting 87 thousand customers in 12 counties. The goal is to proactively reduce the risk of fire.“I support them,” said Colfax resident Bob Wallington.

He’s since retired, but Wallington worked for PG&E for 38 years and appreciates what they’re trying to do.

“It’s a good notice, and they have to protect themselves,” he said.

And if it helps people stay safe, Patti says she’s on board as well despite the potential inconvenience.

“I certainly don’t want to have any fire around here, so yeah, maybe it is,” she said.